Florida-based Coast Guard busts sub carrying $165M in cocaine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville-based Coast Guard crew intercepted a submarine carrying roughly 12,000 pounds of cocaine, worth over $165 million, in the Eastern Pacific early Tuesday morning.
The semi-submersible was originally detected by maritime patrol aircraft, and the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant crew was sent to intercept the vessel.
Over 1,100 pounds of cocaine were recovered and removed from the submarine. The Coast Guard said the remaining cocaine could not be safely extracted due to stability concerns on the vessel.
Four suspected drug smugglers were apprehended during the seizure.
