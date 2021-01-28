Florence musician donates kidney to friend in need

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Kyle Bragwell is at his parent’s home in Tuscumbia recovering from surgery—but not from a procedure he needed. His actions were much more selfless in nature, donating a kidney to his friend Anna Grace Van Buren.

“I met this girl a year and a half ago and a little bit down the line we found out she needed a kidney and I just felt like it was my time to do it and she’s one of my best friends,” Bragwell said.

Bragwell felt led to donate after an attempt to donate to his own brother didn’t go as planned.

“My brother’s had three transplants throughout his life,” Bragwell said. “Μy mom gave one, my dad gave one, and I was going to get tested for the third one, and through some strange reasons, we weren’t a match.”

Bragwell said he knew when he discovered Van Buren needed a kidney, and that he was a perfect match, it was fate.

The story of how Kyle and Anna Grace met is familiar yet unique. Bragwell said the two met on a dating site, and although they’re just friends now, they truly were the perfect match.

Asked about the importance of being an organ donor, Bragwell said, “It’ll help save someone’s life. Not that it’s about you but you feel rewarded for it. You feel good, you helped.”