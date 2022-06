BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe flooding Wednesday left many families in Alabama without power.

According to the Alabama Power Outage Map at 8:52 p.m., there were 502 active outages. 17,120 people were still being affected by the storm and over 1 million customers have been helped.

Weather in Birmingham is expected to be calmer on Thursday, with more showers and storms expected for Friday.

Be sure to follow CBS 42’s weather updates for more information and to stay weather aware.