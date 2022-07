BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Flag football made its World Games debut in Birmingham and is becoming a popular sport among young people. NFL FLAG is the official flag football league of the NFL and the largest youth flag football organization in the U.S.

NFL FLAG executive director Izell Reese joined CBS42 to discuss the opportunities the sports gives and the honor of being a part of the World Games.

You can learn more by watching the video player above.