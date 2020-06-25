Five Points South restaurants closing temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two restaurants in Birmingham’s Five Points South neighborhood are closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Ocean Restaurant and 5 Point Public House Oyster Bar owner George Reis announced the temporary closure in a Facebook post Thursday morning, citing an employee’s positive COVID-19 as the reason behind the decision.

Reis writes that the adjacent restaurants will reopen after “all staff members will be tested and the restaurant will be professionally cleaned and sanitized.”

CBS 42’s Cory McGinnis will have the full story later on The News at 5 and 6 p.m.

LATEST POSTS