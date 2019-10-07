First lady calls for end of e-cigarette marketing to youth

News

by: By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Melania Trump is calling on companies to stop marketing e-cigarettes to children, saying they’re addictive and dangerous.

The first lady – who has a 13-year-old son, Barron – says teenagers and young adults must be encouraged to admit addiction, including to electronic cigarettes and vaping – and get help.

She adds: “Marketing this addictive product to children must stop.”

Mrs. Trump spoke Monday at a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration rally in the Washington area to help reinforce an anti-drug message before an annual drug-free week begins Oct. 23.

Juul Labs Inc., the nation’s largest e-cigarette maker, has said it will stop advertising its electronic cigarettes in the United States.

President Donald Trump announced in September that the U.S. will act to ban thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.

