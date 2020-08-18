“The Block”: First glimpse at towering 48-story building could come to downtown Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — While NFL Veteran Karlos Dansby is working on several new grocery stores for the metro area, he also has his sights set on a large mixed-use concept that would dramatically transform the downtown area.

The renderings of the skyscraper will dwarf all those near it, with plans to make a powerful statement similar to the masterminds behind it. Dansby and his business partner, Arizona developer Theodore Holloway say the plan is for it to include residential and hotel units, helping to create an urban ecovillage where people can live, work, shop, stay, play and dine.

The ground floor is slated to house a grocery store as well as meeting and event space. The proposed $250 million mixed-use entertainment destination development is currently planned for 2nd Avenue North, between 19th and 20th Streets in the city center.

Referred to as “The Block”, will be the largest development that is owned, developed, managed and operated by a Black-owned development firm in the world.

Dansby says the grand opening will be scheduled before “The World Games in 2022.