First death related to vaping reported in Mississippi

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WIAT & WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting its first vaping-associated death. The person who died was under the age of 30.

So far, Mississippi has four identified cases of serious lung injury related to vaping. The people who were identified are between 18 and 34 years of age.

According to the MSDH, Mississippi is part of a national investigation into severe pulmonary disease or lung injury linked to the use of e-cigarette products. As of September 19, there have been 530 cases of lung illness reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory. Seven deaths have been reported from six states.

The symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and fatigue. Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes.

The CDC recommends the following actions:

If you are concerned about the health risks, consider refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping products.

If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.

If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported above, see your healthcare provider.

Additionally, Mississippians are urged to not buy products off the street containing THC or other cannabinoids. Do not modify or add substances to e-cigarette products that are not intended by the manufacturer.

For more information on the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/lungillness.