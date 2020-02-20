First black female pilot honored at Southern Museum of Flight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southern Museum of Flight is celebrating the achievements of Bessie Coleman.

Coleman was the first black woman to earn an international pilot’s license. She went on to become a world-renowned aerobatic pilot, skydiver, and air show performer. On Thursday, her great niece, Gigi Coleman Brooms, performs a one-woman show portraying her inspiring story for students who visited the museum.

“I want them to realize that they can do whatever they want to in life,” Coleman Brooms said. “They don’t have to go into aviation, but aviation is a good field to go into. Don’t let nobody tell you what you can’t do.

Coleman Brooms speaks to children all over the country about entering the aviation field. She said she has known some who have actually gone on to follow a career in aviation.

