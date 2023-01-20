MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed.

Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties.

SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder for inmates accused of misconduct in prison to earn good time. It also adds more circumstances in which that time could be forfeited, based on violations like homicide or escape.

The second bill, SB2, bans inmates from participating in any program that trains dogs to recognize scents or track humans.

Another bill that’s been discussed, but not yet officially filed, would create harsher penalties for those caught trafficking fentanyl.

The session begins March 7.