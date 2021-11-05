Firefighters have responded to 5 calls in the last 6 months at the same Center Point apartment complex

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Several people are without a home after a fire broke out at Magnolia Manor apartments in Center Point Friday morning.

In the past six months, crews have been battled multiple fires at the apartment complex, but residents say there’s a number of issues still going on.

Magnolia Manor was once known as Parkway Villa. However, in the past few weeks, ownership has changed and remodeling has been underway on vacant units. Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott said he was hoping this property would be getting a fresh start, but the fires have caused continued setbacks.

“We have responded to five incidents involving fire at this particular location, but none seem to be related that we know of,” Scott said.

Battalion Chief Brandon Dahlen said the fire Friday damaged 20 units and caused 10 families to lose their homes.

“Crews arrived on scene to find fire conditions from the second floor and it advanced up into the attic area and it was also expanding into an exposure rebuilding next door,” Dahlen said.

“My daughter’s apartment has smoke damage my apartment is smoke damage and water damage,” said Desharia Ravizee, a resident at the Magnolia Manor.

Ravizee said the property managers are dropping the ball when it comes to addressing concerns.

“This summer, I had no air. They just now fix the air a month ago and now, my heater doesn’t work. It’s been popping, so we’ve been reporting and telling the landlady. She’s out here, but she still won’t fix anything,” Ravizee said. “I have two holes in my ceiling, it rains in my apartment, it rains in my daughter’s apartment complex. One of my daughters has three children and when she flushes her toilet, it comes up out of her toilet. My other daughter has problems with leaking in her apartment, too. Then, we have other tenants that went three days without water in his apartment complex.”

Mayor Scott sent the following statement to CBS 42:

“We are saddened by the fire and displacement of our residents at Magnolia Manor early this morning. Despite some past issues with the health dept, we were hopeful that renovations and work on the apt complex would bring a safe habitable place for residents to live. It’s very unfortunate that the property and city residents have had to suffer this setback. Hopefully, they can recover and continue to correct any damages and the city is willing to assist where we can.” Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott

Center Point Fire Department says they are trying to determine the cause of the fire. They hope the incident is a reminder to check smoke alarms in the fall and winter season when fires are most common.

“We recommend that you have a working smoke detector on every floor of your house and close to each bedroom and then we ask that you test that at least once a month and replace your batteries twice a year to make sure it’s working properly,” Dahlen said.

CBS 42 also reached out to the Jefferson County Health Department about complaints made about the living conditions at Magnolia Manor and have been told the department did receive a complaint Tuesday. Since then, they have been trying to contact management to get compliance. However, no notice of violation or shut down has been issued.

Attempts to reach Your Way Management, the managers of the apartment complex, were not successful.