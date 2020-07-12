Fire erupts at Lake Tuscaloosa, marine patrol boat sinks while towing ski boat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service, and Tuscaloosa County EMA were called to Lake Tuscaloosa after four to five docked boats caught fire overnight at the Blue Heron Marina and a TPD marine police boat sunk while towing a ski boat.

Photo from TPD Facebook page

A Tuscaloosa Police Department marine patrol officer responded to a call from a boater who noticed an unoccupied ski boat that had caught fire just after 7 a.m. today. The boater says no flames were showing from the boat, but it was smoldering.

Shortly after, the same marine police boat began to sink while towing the ski boat.

A boater who was fishing nearby assisted the officer by pulling him from the water. The officer has been checked by medical personnel and is in good condition.

Crews are working to pull the submerged boats from an area of the lake that’s approximately

0.3 miles from the marina. Police and fire personnel have placed barriers in the water around the marina to prevent the spread of potential fuel leaks from the submerged boats.

