Fire damages all units at Hoover apartment complex; no one injured

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — No one was injured in an overnight fire that damaged all residential units at a Hoover apartment complex.

Shortly after 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Hoover firefighters were alerted to a large blaze at an apartment complex on Regal Circle. Four Hoover Fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit, a battalion car, and a rehabilitation unit responded to the scene. The apartment complex was engulfed in smoke and flames upon their arrival. It took nearly an hour to get the fire under control, according to Hoover Fire Public Information Officer Scott West.

Firefighters rescued two men and three dogs from one apartment, and all other residents were able to escape safely.

All 20 units in the apartment complex suffered smoke and water damage. Some units also contain heavy fire damage.

A fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire, as a cause remains unknown as of Thursday morning.

