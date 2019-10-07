Fire crews battle massive three-alarm fire at retail complex in Seattle

SEATTLE, WA – (CBS & WIAT) Crews are battling a massive three-alarm fire at a retail complex building in Seattle, Washington.

According to authorities, the building is located on NW Market Street in Ballard.

Fire Crews battle massive three-alarm fire burning at a retail complex in Seattle, Washington





Fire officials say the fire started around 12 p.m. in the 2300 block at NW Market Street, and within the hour the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm.

The building includes businesses La Isla, Kitchen N Things, and Supercuts, and other businesses.

No word on what caused the fire. No word on any injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.