Fire crews battle grass fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WIAT) — Fire crews in the San Francisco area are battling a fast-moving grass fire being driven by strong winds in Contra Costa County.
It’s being dubbed the “Holland Tract Fire” and has burned at least 40 acres and is 0% contained at last check.
Evacuations are underway on Holland Tract Road, which is near the town of Knightsen.
At this time, fire officials say one home is threatened and units are providing structure protection.
