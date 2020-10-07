Fire crews battle flames at S&S Foods

CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — A grocery store in Cleveland, Ala. went up in flames Tuesday evening.

Around 6:10 p.m., it was reported that a fire started in the back of S&S Foods building. About 15 minutes later, Cleveland Fire called Oneonta Fire Department to request mutual aid and a ladder truck, according to Oneonta Fire dispatch.

Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions, including Cleveland Fire and Rescue, Oneonta Fire crews, Nectar, Rosa and Locust Fork volunteer fire departments, are working together to put the fire out.

A CBS 42 News crew is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

