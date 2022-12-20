MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama holiday tradition wrapped up at the Governor’s Mansion Monday night.

This year’s candlelight tours took visitors through the Governor’s Mansion and through the decades of different decorations.

The theme of the tour is Memories of the Past — each room filled with décor of past Christmases, some with tinsel, bubble lights and garland.

“There’s a little bit more than 70 trees in the mansion so it’s packed out. It’s something to see this year,” Executive Director Matthew Morgan said.

One of the new elements this year is live musical performances. The Albertville High School Choir performed at the first tour, and pianist Frank Jones played Christmas songs during the second tour.

Assuming cold weather doesn’t keep people home, Morgan says he expects about 1,000 people to walk through Monday.

“My favorite part is just getting to see all the different people come through. We’ve got from infant to elderly come through so it’s nice to see the public show out and show up,” Morgan said.

Some of those visitors include Kimber Khouri and her family visiting from Florida, who shared their favorite part.

“Santa! They love Santa. They’re visiting from Florida. They’ve been here a few days and it’s just been wonderful to have them here. I didn’t want them to miss this wonderful event,” Khouri said.

Khouri says her favorite part is to see how everything comes together with the decorations.

“Just the creativeness of what they do here. I understand these are volunteers, how exciting that they would volunteer to do such beautiful work for us to enjoy,” Khouri said.

In addition to the Governor’s Mansion, the Hill House right beside it is also decorated for the season. Morgan says the theme is less formal, with decorations being put together by the Alabama Master Gardeners.