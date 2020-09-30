Fighting fires and viruses: Birmingham Fire preparing for flu season

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — On the front lines of house fires and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Birmingham Fire Department are now prepping for the flu season.

“But now, it’s like its going to another level on doing everything in a safe manner,” Hicks said.

Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks says the department will continue to follow all CDC guidelines, such as wearing masks and frequent sanitizing.

Hicks says they are prepared for anything coming their way.

“So, we are always ready, ready to respond and ready to provide that emergency service,” Hicks said.

With two virus’s to worry about, Hicks says if they are short on manpower, it could affect how they do their jobs.

“It’s really important that we take care of each other. You know, we do all we can, or all we can do to protect ourselves and protect our families here and at home,” Hicks said.

According to Hicks, Birmingham Fire Chief Cory Moon is encouraging all firefighters to get the flu vaccine to limit possible cases.

Birmingham Fire is urging the public to stay vigilant against both virus’s to ensure they are fully staffed.

“We ask that you guys follow the CDC guidelines as well, because that keeps us healthy in order to provide services for everyone else,” Hicks said.

The department is also addressing a possible increase in house fires this winter because space heaters aren’t used properly.

Hicks says they plan to release educational tips on proper use of space heaters soon.

