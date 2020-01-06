Fight leads to 1 dead on 9th Ave. North in Kingston; police searching for suspects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) We are following the breaking news of homicide under investigation in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams says police first received the call around 11:45 a.m. of shots fired in the area of 9th Avenue North. He says they also received a call of a person shot about 5 minutes later.

When police arrived on the scene they found a victim inside of a white vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene assist the victim was but was pronounced dead on the scene.

WATCH: DEADLY SHOOTING ON 9TH AVENUE NORTH





Birmingham Police say the shooting started after four people were involved in a physical altercation, which caused the victim to go to his vehicle to grab a gun. That is when one of the shooting suspects then shot into the victim’s vehicle.



He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police say they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

We are told the victim has been identified as a black male but no other details have been released at this time.

If you know anything about this please call the Birmingham Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and the second homicide for 2020 in Birmingham.