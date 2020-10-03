Fiesta Bham to host “Movies en Español”

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Fiesta Bham– the largest Hispanic festival in the state— continues its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with “Fiesta Movies en Español”.
This is an opportunity for families to safely gather– help kids who are learning Spanish— and have a fun night watching movies in Spanish.
It will be Sunday evening at 6:00. It is located at the Grand River Drive in, located in Leeds.
LATEST POSTS
- President Trump’s campaign manager tests positive for coronavirus
- What is remdesivir? What we know about Trump’s latest treatment
- Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft
- Pres. Trump coronavirus diagnosis: Who else tested positive, who else tested negative?
- New name, lettering goes up on John Robert Lewis Hall at Troy University