Join the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Institute for Arts in Medicine for laughter, education and advocacy during the workshop Maternal Mental Health: Education and Advocacy Through Comedy at 6 p.m. on May 17.

The online discussion is free to the public and will feature Angelina Spicer, a mother, comedian and documentarian based in Los Angeles who is also a regular performer on both “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Conan.” In 2017, she became an advocate for maternal mental health after her diagnosis and hospitalization for postpartum depression.