BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — President Biden announced plans to forgive billions in federal student loan debt on Wednesday.

Americans making less than $125,000 will have up to $10,000 of their federal student loans forgiven. Those on pell grants can have up to $20,000 forgiven.

Students from across Alabama and their families are feeling the financial stress of higher education.

“It’s definitely not a big enough dent for me to be super excited about it or anything,” Ariel Burton, a nursing student at UAB said.

Burton said the move is a Biden campaign promise being somewhat followed through, but not quite meeting that original dollar amount.

“It’s the first thing like that we’ve ever seen so I can’t be upset about it,” Burton said.

Alex Busko is also a student at UAB who said Americans have bailed out farmers and businesses multiple times, now it’s their turn.

“I think even for working Americans who have taken out student loans to further their education, certainly for doctors like me who have been serving on the front lines for two and a half years, I think we deserve it,” Busko said. “I know it’s going to help me out, that’s for sure.”

Jeremy Thornton, Samford University’s Associate Dean of the Brock School of Business, said only a third of adults have a college degree and much fewer carry any substantial debt. He said $300 billion must be paid for by someone.

“This is a massive transfer of wealth from taxpayers to a relatively small segment of the U.S. population,” Thornton said. “We’re asking general taxpayers to transfer what could be thousands of dollars per household to folks who will earn degrees that will likely earn higher than the average American.”

Thornton said the move can help inflation but worries the system will be abused.

“This really creates an incentive that college students may make less wise choices than they otherwise would have made about what majors they choose and what occupations they go into and how they choose to finance that debt,” Thornton said.

UAB Forensics student Shayla Bell said that’s already happening.

“There are people working hard and there are some people that can’t even get education and people that have the materials to get it and don’t even want to use it for real,” Bell said. “I had to score high on my ACT in order to get a $25,000 scholarship from A&M University.”

The students CBS 42 spoke with said they do plan on putting that money back into the economy via purchases like buying a new home or car.

Adolphus Plump said his daughter is studying to be a hygienist but is blessed to be funded by her boss and doing on-the-job training so she can go to school on weekends. He said more companies should be willing to invest in their employees.

“That’s important that employers see a future in their employees and can help them further their education,” Plump said.