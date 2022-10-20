CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead and another person is seriously hurt following two separate car accidents in Center Point Wednesday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 18th Avenue NW in Center Point earlier Wednesday before responding to a later accident in front of City Hall on the Center Point Parkway.

“It’s a very tragic incident. We hate that it happened,” Mayor Bobby Scott said. “We do want to make sure drivers and pedestrians are looking out for each other.”

Scott said the city started work to add more lights along the parkway roughly a year ago. Alabama Power installed 10 new lights at intersections in the last month – but an infrastructure upgrade is required to add more.

“We intend to look into those but I’m not sure how much we can get as far as changing the parkway and how long it will take,” Scott said.

Police want to remind you that the days are getting shorter and there are fewer hours of daylight this time of year, which can lead to an increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents.

“I’m not sure that people are actually making that adjustment for that,” Lt. Joni Money of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Money said if you must be on foot at night to wear reflective clothing and use cross walks.

“Even though you might have that light take a look. Look for traffic,” Money said. “Don’t count on someone who’s driving a vehicle to stop because if it comes down to the two of you facing each other, the pedestrian is not going to win.”