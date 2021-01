MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Federal agents searched Lonnie Coffman’s home Tuesday morning.

In a tweet sent just after 10:15 a.m. the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were assisting and said the scene was secure.

Coffman was one of several people arrested in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Federal court documents showed Coffman had multiple guns, bombs, and Molotov cocktails at the riot.