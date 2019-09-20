FDA proposes rule around premarket apps for electronic cigarettes

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

NEW YORK CITY (CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Food and Drug Administration is proposing a new rule that would allow the agency to further regulate electronic cigarettes before they hit the market.

The measure would require manufacturers and importers to prove their products are “appropriate for the protection of public health.” The agency would then review applications against the product’s risks and benefits to the entire population.

The FDA would consider a product’s components, ingredients, health impact and how it is packaged and labeled. Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless said approved products would be evaluated on how they could help tobacco users stop and prevent non-users from starting.

The proposed rule is open for public comment until Nov. 25. It follows a previously announced policy that will eliminate non-tobacco flavored vape products from the market.

Electronic cigarettes have been subject to FDA regulation since 2016.