FBI photographer from Alabama found dead in N Carolina creek

NANTAHALA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead in a North Carolina creek as that of a forensic FBI photographer from Alabama.

Citing a Graham County sheriff’s statement, news outlets report authorities have identified Kathleen Police Miller, of Huntsville, as the woman found dead in the Nantahala National Forest on Oct. 7.

Emergency call records obtained by The Ashville Citizen-Times say a man reported a woman falling into water and not being able to get out on Oct. 6. Chief Deputy Chuck Stewart tells WAFF-TV that the call was placed by Miller’s husband.

Stewart says the two had stopped while on their way to a campsite. He says Miller likely drowned, though her official cause of death is pending. The FBI says Miller wasn’t on duty.

