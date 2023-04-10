BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have joined forces with the FBI to find out who shot and killed a young woman at Patton Park on Easter Sunday in 2021, and they’re pleading for the public’s help to come forward with any new information.

Two years ago, 32-year-old Areyelle Yarbrough was hit by stray gunfire and killed, and five others were wounded, including a 5-year-old boy. The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for any tips that help lead to an arrest in an effort to solve the case before it goes cold forever.

“We know there were many other people in this park who witnessed what happened. We know there are many others who know what happened, and they know who’s responsible and we want to get those killers off the streets of Birmingham and we need your assistance in order to do that,” said Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

According to Birmingham Police, Yarbrough and the five other victims were innocent bystanders caught in the line of fire between fighting groups, potentially gangs.

“We have seen far too much violence in Birmingham, and no one can solve it alone … Time does not take away the pain of her loss nor does time diminish our dedication to do everything we can to find her killer,” said Carlton Peeples, Special Agent in charge of Birmingham’s FBI field office.

For the next 30 days, they’re also launching digital billboards around the area, along with geotargeted social media ads, focused on Yarbrough’s case.

Last year, BPD and the FBI teamed up as part of a new initiative to solve several cold cases in the area. With your help — and the reward — they hope to take this case off that list and finally bring justice to Yarbrough’s grieving friends and family.

“We just beg, plead and ask somebody to come forward to give me some information, so I can run with it, and I promise you if you bring the tips in, I’ll do my job,” said Jonathan Ross, BPD’s lead homicide detective.

If you remember anything from that night or you know something, they ask you call the Birmingham Police homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.