Get ready for more action and drama on CBS.

The winter prime time schedule kicks off tonight with the debut of the new show, “FBI: Most Wanted”.

The new series is a spin off of the Dick Wolf show “FBI”.

It stars Julian Mcmahon as Jess Lacroix.

He is an agent who oversees the fugitive task force in charge of tracking and capturing notorious criminals on the FBI’s most wanted list.

You can catch the show right here on CBS 42 tonight at 9:00.

