Father, son killed during storm in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24 year-old father and his 3 year-old-son died Saturday after a tree fell on their home in Tuscaloosa during severe weather Saturday night.

According to Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the tree fell on their home in the 5900 block of Hargrove Road East. No other deaths have been reported.

Severe storms came through the area Saturday, causing significant flooding across Tuscaloosa County.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.