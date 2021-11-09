Father runs over 1-year-old baby in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, a 1-year-old baby died after being run over by a car in Gadsden.

According to the Gadsden Police Department, officers responded to Gadsden Regional Medical Center around 11:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of a child who had been run over by a car. Officers said the father of 1-year-old Haislee Williams was driving the car in the 1100 block of Mathis Street when the incident occurred.

The child’s death is under investigation.

