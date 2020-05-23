Fatal shooting investigation in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Fairfield that happened at about 10:15 p.m. Friday, May 22.

A 29-year-old male and 26-year-old female were found in a white Dodge Avenger. The male was found dead with bullet wounds sitting in the driver’s seat. The condition of the female, found in the passenger seat, is not known.

Deputies arrived at the 4100 Block of Lloyd Noland Parkway in Fairfield, following several calls alerting law enforcement of gunshots in the area.

Witnesses said the victim’s car was on Lloyd Noland Parkway when a white Tahoe or Yukon-style SUV with a sunroof started to follow the victim’s car. The passenger in the SUV began shooting at the victims. It was later discovered the male driver had been shot and killed.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.