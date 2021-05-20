Fatal drug overdoses up 31% in Alabama, report says

FILE – In this May 6, 2019 photo file photo an injection drug user, deposits used needles into a container at the IDEA exchange, in Miami. National data is incomplete, but available information suggests U.S. drug overdose deaths are on track to reach an all-time high. Addiction experts blame the pandemic, which has left people stressed and isolated, disrupted treatment and recovery programs, and contributed to an increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, Fie)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to a recent study in Quotewizard, Alabama has seen an increase in fatal drug overdoses by 31.3%.

In 2019, 719 people died of an overdose in Alabama. In 2020, that number rose to 944. Fatal overdoses are not a unique problem to Alabama, but, the state is doing worse than the national average.

Across the country, fatal overdoses increased by 27%. Opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths. Nationwide, more than 87,000 people died of an overdose in 2020, nearly 20,000 more than in 2019.

In Jefferson County, there has been a 28% rise in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, and a 35% increase in opioid deaths, according to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates. Fentanyl deaths have risen 100% from 2019 to 2020.

Yates said the demographic for most overdose deaths are white men between 30-39 years old. He said in the last year, black men 40-49 years old have seen a 125% increase in overdose deaths.