Fatal hunting accident in Fayette County claims life of Winfield man

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man is dead after a suspected hunting accident over the weekend in Fayette County.

The victim has been identified as Garrett Miles, 33, from Winfield, according to Fayette County Coroner Tim Kimbrell.

Family members told investigators that Miles left to go hunting Thursday. Loved ones became concerned after they had not heard from him.

Miles was found unresponsive in a wooded area near Mount Vernon on Saturday evening.

According to Kimbrell, there was a tree stand close to the area. Family members reported that Miles was hunting alone. Foul play is not suspected.

