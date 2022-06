SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning resulted in the death of a Georgia man.

Jason B. Vaughn, 45, of Lagrange, GA was fatally injured when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway and struck a guardrail and a tree on U.S. 280 within the limits of Chelsea.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the accident.