HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The first round of the World Games softball competition is in the books. Team USA remains undefeated at 3-0 after beating Canada 10-2 Monday night.

Monday’s game was exciting for both Alabama and Team USA fans. Some even came from out of the state to witness the game in person.

“I just love softball and I love to see it,” said Sydnee Worthy from Atlanta.

The game was an experience like no other for Worthy who came out to cheer on her strength and conditioning coach Haylie McCleney, an outfielder from Florida A&M.

“She has a real passion for softball,” Worthy said. “She loves to get down and dirty and hit home runs and get diving catches. I love to see that from her.”

Red, white and blue were popular colors Monday night, filling the Hoover Met as Team USA and Canada fans cheered on their countries.

Alabama softball players McCleney and Montana Fouts were key reasons why many fans showed their team colors Monday.

“Just knowing that she’s out here representing the USA tonight and I’m just here to take it all in,” Carmen DuBose said.

DuBose was wearing Fouts’ jersey number 14 in support of her favorite softball athlete and was excited for the chance to watch her play in the Magic City.

“I’m just totally thrilled that Birmingham could host something like this and we get to partake in it,” DuBose said. “I think this is a really cool opportunity to represent and cheer on the USA.”

No matter which team they were rooting for, Monday night provided a great opportunity for Americans and Canadians to root for a grand slam.

“It’s great to see everyone getting along and coming together for a sport,” Brian Jones said.

Jones came from British Columbia to watch his daughter Kianna Jones play and is grateful for the unity created by sports.

“I think that’s one thing that we’ve always felt is that sport always brings people together a little better,” Jones said.

USA fans say they’re here to G-E-A-U-X for the Gold.

“That’s a traditional Cajun way of saying go as you might recognize from our home state, Geaux Tigers,” Cole Zachary said from Louisiana.

Team USA fans are hopeful for a shot at gold after getting silver during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“This is the opportunity to get redemption and win gold here at the World Games,” Dre Vaden said. “We’re big Alabama softball fans so getting to see them at the World Games stage is really spectacular.”

Team USA will play Australia in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Monday also marked McCleney’s 28th birthday. CBS 42 spoke with her after the game, and she said she doesn’t plan to party, but rather get some well-deserved relaxation and recovery before the next game.