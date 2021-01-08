Fans watch Crimson Tide head to Miami for national title bout

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: The Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31-14 in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide left the Mal Moore Athletic Complex Friday afternoon to head down to Miami for the National Championship game.

A small crowd of fans came by to wish the team off. All were far from the buses and most people were in masks, cheering on their team.

Many fans throughout the city and state believe this team can bring back the program’s 18th National Championship trophy.

“Go down to Florida. Be safe and bring it home. Bring home the championship,” Alabama fan Doug Hall said.

Hall lives in Northport and made the trip to campus with his family. He says he’s happy there was even a football season in 2020. Especially with the Crimson Tide back in the title game.

“It’s incredible. You know, Looking forward to it. The excitement has been building all week long. And over the week it seems bigger,” Hall said.

Fans of all ages are excited for the Tide to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“So, I’m hoping that it’s really close, but I want Alabama to win,” Alabama Junior Natalie Simon said.

Simon says she went to the Texas A&M and Auburn game this season. She says being in the game is a perfect ending to the Tide’s season.

“With everything that happened last year, I think we all needed a kind of pick me up. And as a Bama fan, it’s perfect. You get to cheer out this year,” Simon said.

Winning the game would make her college experience better, too.

“It’s something I would be able so say, like I lived through 2020 and we won a championship the next year. It’s just adding on to the things I’ve experienced,” Simon said.

But win, lose, or draw, all Alabama fans will shout “Roll Tide!”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.