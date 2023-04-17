TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Fans are already racing to Talladega Superspeedway, ready to cheer on their favorite drivers battling it out in the Geico 500 this weekend on NASCAR’s fastest track.

On Friday night, the race weekend festivities start with the “big one on the boulevard,” including a Mardis Gras-style parade and a barbecue sauce wrestling match.

On Saturday, it’s a double header with the General Tire 200 and the AgPro 300, later culminating in a free concert from country star Cole Swindell.

Finally, on Sunday, fans can hold their breath for the “big one” in the Geico 500. New this year, fans get free Wi-Fi in the grandstands along with access to a new upscale club. There will also be a children’s race.

Brian Crichton, president of Talladega Superspeedway, said they’re expecting visitors from all 50 states and 22 countries around the world, including Australia and South Africa.

“We’ll be up over 125 to 130 thousand people here on property on Sunday alone … We are the biggest, we are the baddest, and we are the fastest here at Talladega,” Crichton said.

They’re also expecting thousands of RVs to make their annual pilgrimage too.

One of them is Cara Cartwright who drove in from Springfield, TN, with her husband and three dogs Monday morning. As a couple, they’ve been camping out at Dega for 10 years, and it was even their honeymoon.

“I mean it’s relaxation, this is our vacation, it’s actually also our anniversary,” Cartwright said.

Brent Hill from Barnesville, GA, arrived with his RV crew last night.

“You always have your family, then you have your race family,” Hill said.

He’s been coming for the last six years, and he always has a mission on his mind.

“You can cut lose, get wild. I’m known as ‘the leprechaun.’ You’ll see me running around in my skirt and everything just having fun out there,” Hill said.

You can purchase tickets on the Talladega Superspeedway website. The Geico 500 is this Sunday at 2 p.m.