CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Rangers are investigating the murders of three young sisters found in a pond last summer.

The Cass County Criminal District Attorney’s Office reported Thursday, March 23 that their deaths were ruled a homicide.

Now the controversial organization New Black Panther Nation has gotten involved to support the mother and to get answers as to why no arrests have been made.

“We are hurting with this mother and her family because we don’t understand how three beautiful little black girls could be murdered in this county and yet the lead investigative agencies did not even know it was a murder. They looked at it as an accidental drowning,” said Leader of the New Black Panther Nation Minister Quanell X.

Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5, were reported missing on July 29 by their cousin who was responsible for their care while their mother was working. The next day their bodies were found in a pond off Texas Highway 77 outside of Atlanta, Texas.

Recent autopsy reports show evidence that all three girls had been strangled and suffered lacerations to their faces.

The New Black Panther Nation is demanding the Texas Rangers get the FBI involved.

“Every citizen in this county no matter what your race is no matter what your class or status is should be outraged and absolutely concerned and walking around paranoid that a child killer is on the loose. We are demanding answers and that’s what we want, “said Quanell X.

The Texas Rangers, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cass County District Attorney’s Office are asking for any new information that would lead to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, call Texas Ranger Josh Mason at (903) 255-5727.