BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The impact of a landfill fire in Moody continues to be felt in St. Clair County and beyond. Nearly two months after the fire started, state officials announced Wednesday that they are taking further action to start putting it out.

Breanne Cook and her family live in Trussville but have temporarily relocated to the family cabin in Bibb County after her pediatrician said it would be best for everyone’s health.

“I don’t want something like this to go on forever and ever and to feel like my whole world is just turned upside down,” Breanne said. “Right now, it is.”

Breanne has been working behind the scenes on social media to keep the issue front and center for county and state officials. She lives roughly five miles away from the fire in Trussville but said it has had such an impact on all her family’s health that they had to move away, despite how much she loves her home.

“We’re not the type of people that can take our air quality for granted or we can just go about our daily lives because it really does end up affecting us,” Breanne said. “It was best for us to relocate here temporarily.”

Breanne made the decision to pull her daughters out of school and move to the cabin at the beginning of the year. Her daughter Mallory said she misses seeing her friends but understands this will help alleviate her asthma. She said moving away has taken a weight off of her ability to breathe more clearly.

“I would get the worst headaches ever – like these pounding headaches that would hurt when I would walk,” Mallory said. “I would be cleaning out my nose and find dried-up blood in it. That’s not normal.”

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced Wednesday that the EPA is leading the way on the Moody landfill fire. Governor Kay Ivey announced a temporary emergency declaration for St. Clair County.

“We have been working with a lot of people to try to address the concerns that they legitimately have,” ADEM Director Lance Lafleur said.

Breanne said she is not sure how this will impact people like her who live in Jefferson County but thankful to have state officials stepping in.

“I’m so relieved, I feel like we have jumped one more hurdle,” Breanne said. “I hope that ADEM becomes stricter, tougher and that they don’t let things like this fall through the cracks.”

ADEM says the EPA is arriving Wednesday night and will be on the scene Thursday with equipment out as early as next week. There is still no timeline on when this fire will be put out.