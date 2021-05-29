Family still searching for answers 4 years after Memorial Day shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday marks four years since a Jefferson County man was gunned down in Birmingham’s Ensley neighborhood. He left behind family, friends and a three-year-old daughter at the time. But his family has never given up hope that this case will be solved.

Jeremy Thompson was a beloved son, brother and father taken too soon.

The case is now in the hands of the Birmingham Police Department’s Cold Case Unit. Thompson’s family tells CBS 42 that they are hopeful someone will come forward with information so that the family will finally have closure.

“I can’t bring my son back, but I can get my son justice,” said Michaele Anderson, mother of Jeremy Thompson.

On May 29, 2017, investigators believe Thompson was involved in a confrontation with a group of people in a vehicle at Avenue 1 and I-59/20.

“As he was jogging off, a gentleman jumped out of the front passenger seat and ran up behind him and my son was shot off-camera,” said Anderson.

Surveillance videos didn’t pick up the vehicles’ license plate numbers, only the description of the vehicles involved, a black Nissan and a tan sedan.

“The shooter, when he jumped out of the vehicle, he was wearing not your everyday clothes, it was kind of like Hawaiian print clothes,” said Anderson.

Investigators have not been able to identify anyone in the vehicles and no arrests have been made on the case. As the years go by, tips are run dry. Emotions are running high for Thompson’s family.

“It’s very frustrating. You want to know who took your child from you, you want to know who took my granddaughter’s father from her. If I just had answers, if I just had justice, I could sleep a lot easier at night,” said Anderson.

Anderson said she’s not giving up hope that someone with information on the shooting will come forward.

“If it was your child, your relative, your loved one, you would want answers also. That all I’m asking. Come forward, remain anonymous, give this family some peace,” said Anderson.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.