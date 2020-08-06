Family seeking accountability following COVID-19 death at Walker County nursing home

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT)– Earlier this week, nine COVID-19 deaths were reported out of Consult America of Carbon Hill, a nursing home in Walker County. Now, one of the families who are grieving the loss of their loved one is speaking out on their frustrations.

Three years ago, John Armstrong moved his mother, Delma Armstrong, into Consult America so that she could be nearby for family to come visit. He said the facility, the only nursing home in Carbon Hill, did a good job caring for his mother until the pandemic struck.

Delma Armstrong was 89 years old when she died last month. She had underlying medical conditions, but it was COVID-19 that ended her life. The virus is what’s listed as the cause of death on her death certificate.

“I probably won’t ever get over the fact that I relinquished my trust, my care for her, I relinquished it to someone else, and they didn’t follow through,” John Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the nursing home should be held responsible for cutting his mother’s life short.

“They didn’t test until May, they should have been testing in January… I just don’t think they handled the safety procedures properly,” he said.

Armstrong said he was not able to be with his mother in her final moments.

“I bet she was scared and confused and alone,” he said. “That’s no way for anyone to die.”

The Alabama Nursing Home Association cited data on the impacts of Walker County’s high COVID-19 cases. The county has had nearly 1,500 cases since the pandemic began in March.

“Nursing homes experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 are located in communities experiences outbreaks of COVID-19,” said John Matson, spokesperson for Alabama NHA.

