BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – A Tuscaloosa County teenager is in the hospital after crashing his all-terrain vehicle Tuesday evening in Brookwood.

14-year-old Dakota Shirley suffered serious head injuries and his uncle Gunner Frazier is asking the community for their prayers.

“We are looking for so many prayers as we can get and there’s light at the end of the tunnel and we are just asking everyone to pray,” Frazier said. “Keep all of us and him in your prayers for a recovery we can see in the future.”

The ATV crash happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Camp Cherry Austin Road. The victim was flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he is in serious condition.

Frazier tells CBS 42 that Dakota is now breathing on his own and briefly opened his eyes after cracking his skull and breaking a bone above his nose. He is being treated in the ICU.

“It’s heartbreaking and you see him one minute and then get a phone call and its scary and it really shows how life can really change,” Frazier said. “Even at 14 years old, you don’t think about things that can happen to the younger people”.

Chief Deputy Byron Waid from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says his thoughts and prayers are with Dakota and his family. Waid says this terrible accident serves as a safety wake up call for many young people who ride ATVs.

“We are getting into warmer weather, and we will have more children out and more adults on ATVs and golf carts,” Waid said. “Please be aware of your surrounding and use safety precautions keep your speed slow and look out for others.”

Brookwood Police Chief Jimmy Sellers tells CBS 42 the victim was not wearing a helmet. His officers are trying to determine what caused the crash.