BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — July 22, 2022, is a day Laurie Rigsby and her family say they will never forget.

“It was terrible because you want it to be a dream or a nightmare and it’s not,” Rigsby said. “I don’t really know if it would be for closure because I can’t, it can’t bring Reed back.”

Finding out that her son was found shot and killed inside an Airbnb in Birmingham, with no explanation as to why or what happened, still haunts her to this day.

“I wish I knew more information obviously. I wish there was a camera somewhere to show us something,” Rigsby said.

It’s also a mystery Birmingham Police Department is still actively investigating.

“We have gotten to a point where there are no leads and no new leads, so we are stressing that we need the public’s help in this case,” Officer Trumen Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said.

According to Fitzgerald, little information is known about the events that led up to Reed’s murder. It’s unknown why he was at the Airbnb where he was found dead, and how long he was there for. Fitzgerald says BPD is doing what they can to find those answers.

“We just really need someone to come forward and provide us with any information,” Fitzgerald said.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect in this case. You can call them at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.