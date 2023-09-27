ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT)– Family members are speaking out after their loved one was shot and killed Saturday night at an apartment complex.

Iris Colvin is grieving the death of her 30-year-old son, Kenny Ray Brown Junior.

“My son Kenny Ray Brown Junior was murdered in a senseless crime. Ken was a caring person, and a giving person, and he would help anybody if he can. It is a tragedy, a tragedy on both sides and they need to lay down these guns and try to get closer to God,” she said.

Police arrested 21-year-old Markevion Rice Monday and charged him with the murder for allegedly killing Brown. The fatal shooting happened Monday night at Tilley Hamlet apartment complex. Police chief Tonnie Jones tells CBS 42 this was the first homicide of the year in Aliceville.

“Saturday night Aliceville police responded to shots fired, sadly to say on arrival officers found a male victim dead. From what we are hearing it was a small argument, we don’t know if it was any beef between the two of them, but apparently in this situation, life was taken,” said Jones.

Jones says a second victim was also shot during the altercation and is being treated for injuries. As a result of the shooting police are re-establishing a city curfew for young people the hours are 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., Monday through Sunday.

Colvin tells CBS 42 she wants to know why her son was taken from her.

“I hate that my son is gone, but I just want to know why and that’s a question every parent asks. ‘Why?’ He meant the world to his family,” said Colvin.

Funeral services will be held at Aliceville City Hall, Saturday at noon.