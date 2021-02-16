Family of man who lost leg during Fultondale tornado still in need of help

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been nearly a month since an F-3 tornado touchdown in Fultondale, killing one teenager and injuring dozens of people.

One of those people was Arnoldo Vasquez Hernandez, who lost his leg protecting his children while his home collapsed.

Because of cold temperatures, both the relief distribution center off Arwood Drive and City Hall were closed for donations. But Mayor Larry Holcomb and groups like the Northern Rotary Club were able to help out the Hernandez family Tuesday afternoon.

Eloisa Gonzalez, Hernandez’s wife, says this has been an incredibly tough time for her and their three children. She is nervous about what the future brings, especially with her husband losing a leg. But she is incredibly thankful for the generosity of the Fultondale community.

“Thank you so much to many people that donated money. She doesn’t know those people. And it’s just amazing for them to be nice to her. And just thankful. It’s been amazing, amazing,” Gonzalez said.

Though the distribution center and city hall were closed, they will open Wednesday morning. Both locations are still accepting donations.

A GoFundMe page is still up to help the family and Hernandez’s medical bills.