CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three crosses are now in the ground where the Harris family home once stood in Calhoun County before a devastating tornado one year ago.

On March 25th, 2021, Willie Harris Sr, his wife Barbara Harris, and the couple’s daughter Ebonique were killed when the tornado touched down outside of Ohatchee.

Family members are gathering this weekend to remember the lives gone too soon.

“It’s been rough. You have good days and bad days but it is important that we stick together as a family.

That’s how we were raised,” said LaTashia Harris Ramos, who lost her parents and her sister.

Willie and Barbara Harris were married for 52 years. Harris Ramos keeps a photo of them on a necklace she wears.

She described her father as a funny, but biblical man and her mother as softspoken.

Ebonique Harris was just 38-years-old. The sisters started a mothers’ group to support other women across the country.

Harris left behind a teenage daughter, Ontarriah, and her son, Domonique, who is now in college as a football player at Clemson.

Ontarriah was the lone survivor from the home. She was severely injured and hospitalized, but has since made a full recovery.

“We still have to find positive in everything. You still have to find a way to glorify God no matter what the situation is,” said Harris Ramos.

One year after the storm changed her family’s world, Latashia is leaning on her family and her faith to lead her through the difficult days.

“I am not always calm. There are times I can’t sleep. There are times when I am crying, but when you understand who God is. We don’t understand his plan or why he do the things that he do, but we understand and we trust him, so I have to just continue to trust God,” said Latashia.

Latashia and her husband, Ernesto live in Virginia. The couple stood with her son, DeAundre and niece Ontarriah to talk about the last year. She said it’s important to hold family close.

“What I would want people to learn from this is to know, you’re here today, when I used to hear as a little kid, you could be here today and gone tomorrow, I didn’t really think like that, but knowing now, I really emphasize on that,” said Harris Ramos.

Harris Ramos now jokes that she has two additional children in Ontarriah and Domonique and said relationships with her loved ones continues to strengthen after the storm.

“I lost 3 family members, 3 essential parts of my life. I talk to these 3 every day. Good or bad, whatever I have to say, they are going to pick up the phone and listen to me and give me feedback,” said Harris Ramos.

A total of 6 people died in the 2021 Calhoun County tornado. Emily Wilborn, 72, James Geno, 72, and Deborah Free, 59, were also killed.