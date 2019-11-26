Family mourns “Cupcake” through holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — For the first time since Kamille McKinney passed away, her family is speaking out.

Sharon Thomas, Cupcakes grandmother, says she’s holding on to the precious memories of their angel and says the love for her will never go away. “She just loved her family. I just miss her laughter and the smiles on her face,” says Thomas.

Thomas says she’s not to sure about Thanksgiving plans this year. Yet, in the face of all that pain in a season when seemingly everyone else is holly. She relys on her faith and still gives thanks to the city and even the country for their support. “We from the Thomas family would like to thank you from our heart. For everything. It’s very much appreciated,” says Thomas.

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown are charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 14. Their preliminary hearing is Dec. 10th.