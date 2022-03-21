DERIDDER, La. (BRPROUD) (KLFY) –What was supposed to be a fun family event turned scary at a park Friday, (March 18) in Deridder, Louisiana.

‘Movie in the Park’ was happening in Veteran’s Park when some in attendance noticed a person walking towards them from a dark area, police said.

According to the DeRidder Police Department, “At approximately. 8:30PM, a 16-year-old juvenile was seen wearing a mask, with what appeared to be a real weapon.”

Some of the attendees called police thinking the weapon was real.

When officers arrived they concluded that “the gun was in fact a toy gun painted black.”

A 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with Terrorizing and Wearing of Masks in Public Places.

Deridder Police say the teen was booked and then released to his parents.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford earlier that day had released a public safety message regarding the misuse of these toy guns, the seriousness of altering the appearance of these toy guns and the dangers our children put upon themselves with having what appears to be a real weapon.

If the 16-year-old was two years older, a guilty verdict for Terrorizing could bring up to fifteen years behind bars and a $15K fine.