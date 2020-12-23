Family, friends hold vigil for UAB student shot and killed on campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends and family gathered at UAB’s campus to honor the life and memory of 20-year-old Destiny Washington.

Washington was shot while attempting to sell headphones outside the Hill Student Center on Thursday. She was taken to Children’s Hospital, where she later passed away.

Everyone who spoke during the vigil on Wednesday says Washington was a kind-hearted nurse taken away from the world far too soon.

“She was a beautiful spirit,” One family friend said.

Washington’s childhood friends spoke at the end of the vigil as they shared all the good times they had with their friends.

“And everybody would call us the ‘Three Amigos’,” Darci Champion said.

And her friends wish they had more time with her.

“I didn’t get to see her get married, have a child, graduate from nursing school. None of that,” MeKaila Hill said.

Family and friends say Destiny would do anything for the people she loved. Her former coach Natasha Brown says while in nursing school, Washington would be able to provide updates on her grandmother at the hospital during her cancer treatments.

“She didn’t have to do that. She chose to do it and she did it effortlessly without a thought and I appreciated that,” Brown said.

The pain of losing a loved one to an act of violence is a feeling Angela Harris understands. She spoke at Washington’s vigil. Harris started Aniah’s Heart, a non-profit to help teach people self-defense skills during violent encounters.

“This is very traumatic for her family and everyone who knew her. Everybody. It’s traumatic,” Harris said.

The Birmingham Police Department has posted several videos on social media recently; giving advice to the public on how they can stay safe during the holiday season.

“Be mindful. Criminals capitalize on crimes of opportunity,” Lt. Parhm Mack said in one of the videos.

Friends and family hope a tragedy like this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I wish that this never had happened. I still don’t understand why it had to happen to you,” Hill said.

Carlos Londarrius Stephens, 22, turned himself in to Birmingham Police on warrants of capital murder.

He is currently in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.