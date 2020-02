BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) Smoke could be seen for miles as McAdory Fire and Rescue work to extinguish a house fire in the Bessemer area, Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at 1120 Eastern Valley Road around 8:00 a.m.

Fire officials arrived on the scene and worked to put the flames out as witnesses and family members say the 3 adults who lived in the house were able to escape just in time.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.